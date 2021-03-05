'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Sneak Peek Look at All the Costumes so Far

The Masked Singer returns for its fifth season in just three years with another group of celebrities wearing intricate costumes while performing. The new season will feature a different judge, with Reno 911! star Niecy Nash stepping in for Nick Cannon to film episodes after Cannon tested positive for COVID-19. However, the format is the same, as are the panelists. Before the Season 5 premiere airs on Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET, Fox released a collection of photos showing off the first group of performers.

This season will also launch alongside a contest for viewers at home. Before each episode airs, Fox Bet Super 6 app users will be given six questions to predict what happens during the show. Each correct answer will earn a viewer an entry for a $20,000 prize each week during the season. The users who win will also be entered into grand prize sweepstakes for $100,000.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to build on the app’s popularity with sports fans and expand the fun and excitement into an entirely new audience,” FOX Bet CMO Andrew Schneider said in a statement. “The app has proven to be an engaging complement to live events and, through this partnership, will help to drive viewership and enrich the experience of Masked Singer fans.” Each contest starts on a Monday before an episode airs at 8 p.m. ET and is open until the end of Act 1 on the East Coast Wednesday.

The Masked Singer has been a surprise smash hit for Fox since it debuted in January 2019, becoming the top-rated entertainment series in the 18-49 demographic. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke make up the celebrity panel. While we wait for the new season to start, here's a look at the costumes featured in the Season 5 premiere.