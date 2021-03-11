'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is Raccoon? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 is finally here, and tonight's episode saw the debut of Raccoon, a folksy take on the trash-can-digging mammal. Raccoon is among the five performers in Group A, which also includes Porcupine, Russian Doll, Seashell and Snail. The costume itself leans into a cowboy theme, leading to a fun twist on what fans typically expect from a costume on The Masked Singer. For those interested in tuning in live to see Raccoon each week, FuboTV, currently has a free trial offer going on.

The PopCulture.com team will break down each one of Raccoon's performance on The Masked Singer's Porcupine, as well as all the clues shown to viewers each week. Judges' predictions and guesses will also come into play, no matter how spot-on or far-out. Scroll down to see what we know about Raccoon. Needless to say, spoilers lie ahead.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Season 5 Premiere - "Return Of The Masks"

The Raccoon made a raucous entrance, then melodramatically explained that they had to "go through hell" to get their happy ending. Their sketch showed them in a jail cell, while they compared themself to the Hunchback of Notre Dame. They said that they are "a monster," and that they got a second chance to do the right thing.

Raccoon gave a gravely performance of "Wild Thing" by The Troggs. The panelists were shocked by their voice, believing they should recognize someone who sounds so distinct. However, when it came time for concrete guesses they were at a bit of a loss. Host Niecy Nash said she's "got nothing," while Scherzinger's best guess was Gary Busey. McCarthy agreed that they were most likely an older performer, but had no guess of her own. Jeong was the only one who felt confident in his guess: Mike Tyson, based on his experience with Tyson on The Hangover set. Finally, Thicke guessed that it might be Joe Pesci or Danny DeVito.

Who is Raccoon? There's no telling! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

