'The Masked Singer' Replacing Nick Cannon Temporarily After COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, per Variety. As a result, he will not be able to host the first few episodes of Season 5 of the Fox series. Since he will not be able to take part in filming, actor Niecy Nash, who was a guest judge during Season 4, will take his place as a guest host.

Production on Season 5 of The Masked Singer is set to begin on Thursday. Nash will take over for Cannon as the host until he recovers. A representative for Cannon confirmed that he is in quarantine and resting in light of his COVID-19 diagnosis. Even though he may be missing for the first few episodes of Season 5, Fox expects Cannon to be back sometime later on in the season. Season 5 of The Masked Singer is set to premiere incredibly soon, as it will reportedly air sometime in March. All of the judges on the panel — Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — will return.

Season 4 of The Masked Singer concluded in December. The finalists included the Mushroom, the Sun, and the Crocodile. In the finale, the Crocodile, who was Nick Carter, came in third. The Mushroom finished in second place, and revealed that they were Aloe Blacc. In the end, the Sun, who was a force to be reckoned with during the entirety of Season 4, walked away with the win. They revealed that they were singer LeAnn Rimes. The "How Do I Live" singer later spoke with PEOPLE about her time on the show and her win. While Rimes has been involved in the music industry for quite some time now, The Masked Singer presented her with a unique opportunity to showcase a different side of herself.

"I didn't expect such an emotional journey from The Masked Singer," Rimes said when asked how it felt to win the season after showcasing a very vulnerable side to herself through her performances. "The whole show surprised me. I had only seen clips of the show before I signed on to do it, and I didn't expect the emotion and creativity. There was truly a deep thought process that went into being the Sun and creating the Sun, and the songs that I was performing. So it felt fantastic to win after the rollercoaster of being a part of all of that creativity."