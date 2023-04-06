'The Masked Singer': Doll Is a Classic Rock Legend

The Masked Singer paid tribute to Warner Bros. Pictures, which celebrated its 100th birthday this week. The episode also introduced two new contestants, Mantis and Dandelion, while Doll fought to keep their mask on. Unfortunately, the two new stars were so good that Doll's time on the show came to an end. Continue on to learn Doll's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Doll performed an Elvis Presley hit, "Jailhouse Rock," which they may have performed once or twice before. Their second clue package also included a pink, heart-shaped lollipop. The onstage clue was a guitar case with "King Status" written on it. Doll confirmed that they have made platinum-selling records.

Robin Thicke guessed Doll was Gene Simmons, while Ken Jeong guessed Elvis star Austin Butler. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Slash first, then guessed Sebastian Bach. However, they were all wrong! It was Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider!

As we pointed out last week, the red lipstick referenced in Doll's packages could be a reference to Snider's famous look, which involved lipstick. He also starred on Broadway in Rock of Ages and recorded an album of Broadway standards. Snider sang "Jailhouse Rock" on tour with Twisted Sister, and a recording is included on their 1994 album Live at Hammersmith. The lollipop was a reference to their 1987 album, Love Is for Suckers, which features a woman sucking a lollipop in the shape of the band's logo. Twisted Sister's biggest hits are "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock."

The unmasked celebrities in Season 9 so far are Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Akerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Howie Mandel (Rock Lobster), Sara Evans (Mustang), Dick Van Dyke (Gnome), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), George Wendt (Moose), and Christine Quinn (Scorpio).

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.