'The Bachelor' Alum Boycotting Show in Protest of Christ Harrison's Exit

Members of Bachelor Nation are standing behind Chris Harrison after he was fired from the franchise. In mid-June, Harrison confirmed that he would be departing the Bachelor franchise as its host in light of his Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsey, during which he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's alleged pre-show racist actions. Following his departure from the series, former Bachelor lead Sean Lowe has reportedly decided to boycott the franchise, per Us Weekly.

Sean's wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe, whom he met on Season 17 of The Bachelor, was the one who shared the news of her husband's boycott. On Wednesday, during the launch party for the UnFiltered dating app, Catherine told relationship expert Rori Sassoon about how Sean is not watching the current season of The Bachelorette, featuring lead Katie Thurston. He may not be watching the season out of support for Harrison, but Catherine is still keeping tabs on The Bachelorette in order to support her friends.

“I’m watching it. My husband is kind of boycotting it because of the Chris Harrison stuff, but I’m watching it this season to support the girls,” Catherine said. “It’s been interesting. It’s been an interesting season. It’s just the beginning. … I’m excited for Katie [Thurston].” Following Harrison's comments during the Extra interview, he announced that he would be taking a step back from the Bachelor franchise. It was later announced that former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams would host The Bachelorette. ABC also announced that there would be a rotating group of hosts for the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise. The guest hosts include David Spade, Lil Jon, and Lance Bass. Of course, amid all of this hosting news, it was reported that Harrison's step back from the franchise would be a permanent one.

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment both confirmed that Harrison would be departing the franchise, as they released a statement that read, “Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey.” Harrison released his own statement on Instagram, telling his fans that he's had a great journey with the reality show over the past two decades. He said, “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”