Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Releases Intense Video Blasting Her Home Owner

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier came extremely close to being kicked out of their home. The couple was able to reach a financial agreement with the owner of the house, but that didn't stop the reality stars from absolutely blasting the owner for smearing their reputation.

Amber and Matt released a new video that shows them discussing the situation, and they didn't hold anything back.

According to TMZ, Kisby Enterprises filed court documents to have Amber and Matt evicted. The company claimed that they owed $2,640 in back payments and caused serious damage to the home.

"[Matt] and I believe that he thinks this house is in total shambles right now, which is not true," Amber said. "This house is absolutely immaculate. We had to fix the electric in the home and we had to fix the plumbing in the home because the plumbing was leaking into our kitchen."

Portwood said that there was only one spot that was damaged and it was due to an issue they encountered when fixing the plumbing.

"So the damage that he is talking about was a hole in the wall that had to be cut out in order for us to fix the electric," she said.

The 26-year-old mother then accused the home owner of shady behavior.

"I feel that the down payment that we put on the house he may be trying to take, and he may be trying to resell this home," Amber said.

Amber and Matt claim that they paid a $32,200 down payment on the home and that they have the documents to show for it.

At the end of the scathing video, Portwood then explained that the reason she and Matt put out this video is to finally lay to rest all of the speculation about them being awful tenants.

"It's getting to the point where I'm really getting sick and tired of all of the rumors," she said. "I'm really getting sick and tired of people trying to take advantage of us. And we're not going to sit back anymore, I'm not going to sit back anymore honestly because I really have."

Kisby Enterprises stated that there was an "unfortunate misunderstanding" with Amber and Matt but says that the company is going to withdraw the eviction filing.

Check out the video of Amber Portwood and Matt Baier above.

Do you think Amber Portwood was right to go off on her home owner like that?

Up Next: Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham Obliterates Her Mother Over New Rap Song | Teen Mom OG Officially Returning To MTV | Teen Mom 2 Leah's Daughter Needs Life-Changing Tests

[H/T TMZ]