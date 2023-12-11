'Teen Mom' Dad Ryan Edwards Arrested Again, Will Spend Holidays in Jail

Ryan Edwards must enjoy seeing the police, because he's had more than a handful of run-ins with the law in recent years. The Teen Mom staple has been battling his addiction and fatherhood woes for over a decade in front of MTV cameras. And after his recent arrest, the judge in his case is laying down the law. The Sun and The Ashley reports that while in court for his arrest, the judge expressed anger for Edwards' mishaps. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and simple possession just a month prior in Nov. 2023. During the hearing, District Attorney Coty Wamp expressed to Judge Starnes that he was "interested to see" if the troubled man could pass a drug screening. "It raises concern he could fail a drug screening," the DA noted. "If he's not doing [Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services] CADAS outpatient, he's not doing the support groups. Can we drug test him in court today, judge?" Back and forth about Ryan's sobriety ensued, and his dedication to getting help. While he awaits the drug screening results, a judge reprimanded him back to custody. "He's going into custody," Judge Starnes said. "My patience is gone. You had chance after chance after chance." Now, he's been ordered to serve additional time.

Initially, Edwards was to serve probation, but that has since changed. District Attorney Coty Wamp filed a petition to revoke his probation and require Edwards to serve three years in jail. This comes after Edwards reportedly failed to complete any of the requirements he previously agreed to as part of his initial plea agreement. "The Defendant is currently on probation for Harassment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving Under the Influence," the petition reads. "On each of these charges, Defendant Edwards was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days, each ordered to run consecutively to one another, for an effective sentence of three years on Hamilton County Probation."

Edwards was arrested and charged with stalking and harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie. The petition explained Edwards' probationary plan, which included his agreement to attend four 12-step support groups each week, attend aftercare group meetings every month for one year, and continue counseling and appointments for Vivitrol – a prescription injectable medicine designed to help curb alcohol and/or opioid dependence. He was also to submit his own plan of treatment.