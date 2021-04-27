'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout Responds After Ryan Edwards Slammed Taylor McKinney for Reunion Blowout

✖

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards had some choice words for Maci Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, following the explosive discussion that took place on the show's reunion between McKinney and Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry Edwards. During the reunion, McKinney and Larry nearly came to blows over the drama concerning Bookout and Edwards' son, Bentley, who has had a strained relationship with his father. After the heated discussion aired, Edwards spoke with The Sun and shared his unfiltered thoughts about McKinney. In turn, Bookout has addressed her ex's comments with a bold statement of her own.

In his interview with The Sun, Edwards referred to McKinney as a "punk b—h" in light of what when down on the Teen Mom OG reunion. He added, "People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way. He could be like my 1-year-old [daughter Stella] that does stuff like that for attention." Following Larry and McKinney's heated discussion on the reunion, Edwards, his parents, and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, were all fired from Teen Mom OG. But, apparently, Edwards already envisioned a life outside of the MTV series before they were told the news.

"We are so happy that we are no longer doing [the show]," Edwards said. "This is the happiest I’ve been since before I started taking pain killers. It makes me real happy to see my wife [Mackenzie Edwards] so happy so I couldn’t ask for much more." Elsewhere in the interview, the father-of-three claimed that he has been gathering evidence to prove that Bookout is an unfit mother to their son. Considering that Edwards shared a series of inflammatory claims and comments about Bookout and her family, she wasted no time in responding to the situation. She took part in an interview with the Teen Mom Talk Now podcast, during which she shared her thoughts on what her ex said.

"If Ryan spoke to the therapist as much as he has spoken to the tabloids over the few months, he might actually have a relationship with Bentley," Bookout said. Of course, fans have been following Bookout and Bentley's storyline during Season 9 of Teen Mom OG, which involved the 12-year-old going to therapy in the hopes of working through the issues he has with his father. Even though Edwards did speak with Bentley's therapist about the situation, it seems as though there is still a great deal of strife within the family.