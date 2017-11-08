Teen Mom OG Star Farrah Abraham Tweets About ‘No Snow Day,’ Gets Scorched By Twitter
Notorious Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is getting blow-back once again for a tweet she recently published on Twitter regarding a "no snow day." The reality tv star probably did not see these responses coming:
I don't miss living in Iowa no #snowday I need the heat & sunshine 😘— Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) February 10, 2017
The reality tv star has always been the center of controversy, but these responses are a bit intense for the very normal tweet she put out.
Here are the responses from Twitter...
@F1abraham Yes, the heat will prepare you for your afterlife. It's plenty hot where you're going........— Colie (@2xconsonant) February 10, 2017
@F1abraham I need you.. in my bed— Timmy (@Ttime561) February 10, 2017
@F1abraham go live on mars please all human kind would appreciate the world without you. ??— Cali (@charliethedog88) February 10, 2017
@F1abraham Farrah, We got like 1 foot. ? Its not leaving us until April.......— Robyn Peragine (@Sweetnurse07) February 10, 2017
@F1abraham U NEED TO BE A MOM NOT A BEST FRIEND— BAD BITCK (@BitckBad) February 10, 2017