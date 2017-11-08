Farrah Abraham Promotes Daughter For Int'l Women’s Day, Instagram Slams Her

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham posted a photo of her daughter for International Women's Day, and the 25-year-old got absolutely blasted by her Instagram followers for it.

‪#internationalwomensday 🌎#daywithoutawoman #staynoisy #limitless for our future women 💁🏼👩🏼‍🔬🤰🏼💃🏼@MTVUK @mtvasia @MTV @SophiaLAbraham ‬ A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Farrah captioned the photo: "#internationalwomensday #daywithoutawoman #staynoisy #limitless for our future women @MTVUK @mtvasia @MTV @SophiaLAbraham."

Immediately after sharing the pic on social media, Abraham's followers totally lambasted her. Throngs of users threw massive shade at the reality star for her relationship with her daughter, Sophia, in which they claim that Farrah doesn't treat her well. Others took issue with the fact that the 16 & Pregnant alum was posting about International Women's Day even though they deemed the celebration as a protest against President Donald Trump, whom Farrah supports.

One disgruntled Instagram user wrote: "This is an old photo! That one moment you showed love to your daughter via affection, instead of throwing material things at her. Anything for a photo opp, huh? Oh and you do realize that you're contradicting yourself with your post, right? You're a vile Trump supporter (no surprise there...). You really are a hardcore moron. No one buys your [pile of poop emoji]."

(Photo: Instagram | Farrah Abraham)

Click "Start Slideshow" to see more of the heated reactions to Farrah Abraham's International Women's Day posts.

What was your reaction to Farrah Abraham's post about her daughter on International Women's Day?

[H/T Instagram: Farrah Abraham]