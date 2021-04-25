'Teen Mom' Fans Have One Major Gripe With Kailyn Lowry's Podcast

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry hosts a podcast titled Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley. While the project has legions of fans and listeners, there's one qualm that some have been sharing about the podcast — the fact that Lowry apparently eats during it. As Teen Mom fans on Reddit noted, one individual even left a review for the reality star's podcast describing her issue with the sounds made on it. And you're going to want to see Lowry's response to the criticism.

One Reddit user shared a review, from "nancydaviss," that Coffee Convos received, which read, "How hard is it for Kail to wait an hour til after the podcast is over to eat? I can't be the only one who doesn't want to hear her stuff her face with bagels into the mic..." They left the podcast a one-star review. In turn, Lowry shared that she heard the user's complaint, as she responded, "I apologize, Nancy Davis." The MTV personality did acknowledge the matter, but several others on Reddit seemed to agree with this reviewer.

A Reddit user shared that they were in agreement with "nancydaviss," writing, "i mean, the reviewer has a point. she could literally eat any time, but she chooses to do it during recording?" Another noted, "I mean that is extremely unprofessional." This complaint has even been turning fans away from listening to the podcast in the first place, as yet another individual commented, "I haven't listened to this podcast, and now I know I never will, so thanks for the heads up."

Even though there are some who have taken issue with what they've been hearing on Coffee Convos, it doesn't seem to be getting in the way of Lowry's success. Not only does she have her Coffee Convos podcast, but she also has a Baby Mamas No Drama podcast that she hosts with Vee Rivera. Additionally, she will also be appearing in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on May 4. The newest season will not only see the return of Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline, but it will also feature the newest cast member, Ashley Jones. The newest Teen Mom star was brought in to replace Chelsea Houska, who announced her departure from the show in November. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.