Teen Mom 2 Fans Lost It Over Last Night’s Epic Episode
Wednesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2 was jam-packed with epic moments, and the fans shared their shocked reactions to watching the MTV reality show.
There were several monumental scenes in the January 11 broadcast. The episode contained an extremely touching moment when Chelsea Houska told her 7-year-old daughter that she was pregnant. However, there was a heartbreaking scene when Kailyn Lowry and her estranged husband Javi Marroquin officially revealed their plans to separate ways.
The viewers were put through a full range of emotions during the episode, and we have compiled some of the best Twitter reactions to Chelsea's baby news and Kailyn's divorce here.
What was your favorite moment from Wednesday's episode of Teen Mom 2?
MORE Teen Mom: Chelsea Houska Reveals Pregnancy To Her Daughter | Kailyn Lowry Officially Announces Divorce | Teen Mom 2 Announces Surprise Episode | Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans Throws Baby Shower for Baby No. 3 | A Brand New Teen Mom 2 Clip Features Jenelle Evans In The Middle Of Controversy And Compromise | Teen Mom 2 Deleted Scene Shows Jenelle's Ex Blasting Her After The Court Hearing
prevnext
Omg Aubrees reaction to the baby news literally had me in tears!!! @MTV #teenmom2— Ashley Zinis (@ChuckTheDeucez) January 12, 2017
prevnext
By far the best moment we captured all season ❤️ miss Aubree melts my heart every time I see her #TeenMom2— Mandi (@mAnDi06) January 12, 2017
prevnext
@rawrritsmeagain @TeenMom i know this is the intense hard part!— Ashley Rakestraw (@Cheermaster500) January 12, 2017
prevnext
Loving this special #teenmom2 episode! Wish it always came on twice a week ??— Heather (@HeatherrFerrell) January 12, 2017
prevnext
@TeenMom @KailLowry Why not give counseling a try before giving up? Your kids are going to suffer.— Sharon Gregg (@Sunflower_Girl6) January 12, 2017
prevnext
My tv is broken so Nate facetimed me so I could watch teen mom 2... this is real love pic.twitter.com/xzPlvxFjA7— Christan (@ChristanNaomi) January 12, 2017
prevnext
Kailyn from Teen Mom 2 is a fucking bird— perra (@_tiffnasty) January 12, 2017
prev
Someone gave me two dozen roses last night & told me to keep my head up ?— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) January 12, 2017