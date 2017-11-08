Teen Mom 2 Fans Lost It Over Last Night’s Epic Episode

Wednesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2 was jam-packed with epic moments, and the fans shared their shocked reactions to watching the MTV reality show.

There were several monumental scenes in the January 11 broadcast. The episode contained an extremely touching moment when Chelsea Houska told her 7-year-old daughter that she was pregnant. However, there was a heartbreaking scene when Kailyn Lowry and her estranged husband Javi Marroquin officially revealed their plans to separate ways.

The viewers were put through a full range of emotions during the episode, and we have compiled some of the best Twitter reactions to Chelsea's baby news and Kailyn's divorce here.

What was your favorite moment from Wednesday's episode of Teen Mom 2?

