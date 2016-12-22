Teen Mom 2 Star  Corey Simms Gives Hints To More  Kids With Wife Miranda

The stars of Teen Mom have been growing their families left and right. Whether the moms are getting married or expecting more kids, alums from the two seasons of the shows are surely surrounding themselves with loved ones.

Recently the teen dad from Teen Mom 2, Corey Simms, made a comment about wanting to expand his little tribe with his wife, Miranda. That would grow this little family to six. Currently, Simms and his wife have one child together, Remi. However, Simms co-parents his two twin daughter, Ali and Aleeah with his ex-girlfriend Leah Messer.

When asked specifically if he wanted to have more kids, Simms responded, "I'd like to later, but I don't know." He was asked during a special episode of Teen Mom 2 – Weekend at Corey's.

Sims and his wife went through a bit of a rough patch earlier this year when Simms was outed for having an affair with his ex at the beginning of his marriage. The two managed to work it out and are still going strong today.

Perhaps there will be another baby announcement from the couple in the next year or so. What do you think?

