Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Shoots Down Rumors That He And Kailyn Lowry Are Getting Back Together

It looks like these Teen Mom 2 stars just aren't meant to be. Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry have been rumored to be getting back together for a while now. However, it seems that that is very much not the case. Marroquin recently spoke up about his relationship with Lowry.

The couple's relationship has been anything but solid over the last year. After Lowry filed for divorce last year, the two have barely spoken to each other, according to Marroquin. But, yet, the rumors of their reconciliation still boomed amongst the reality star's fans

"Idk where the rumor started about me and kali getting back together. No. Never," Marroquin tweeted. "Not tryna disrespect but we are much happier apart."

The 16 and Pregnant star and Morroquin share one son together, Lincoln, 3. But, Lowry also has her son, Isaac, 6, with her ex Jo Rivera. Despite Isaac not being Morroquin's son, it seems that he has what's best for both Lincoln and Isaac in mind when moving forward with his limited relationship with Lowry.

"Our first priority is Lincoln's happiness and Isaac's happiness. Our second is for them to see both of their parents happy, and together we're both not happy," Morroquin said in a previous interview with Us Weekly. "I think we both decided that this is the best move and she'll be happy and I'll be happy."

Other than dealing with Lowry in terms of co-parenting, it seems that Morroquin has nothing to say to her. What's more, he has nothing to say about the rumors of her cheating on him while he was on active duty. Right now he says that the truth will eventually come out.

