'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans Practices Her Scream in Makeup TikTok Transformation

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is getting in on the latest TikTok challenge, posting a video going from make up free to glam edited to look like one long scream. Evans captioned the video "this was fun," uploading it to her social media before announcing that she is releasing a new 10-episode docuseries on Youtube. "IM BACK TONIGHT ON YOUTUBE!" she wrote. "Tune in at 8pm EST for my brand new docuseries Addicted to Growth. Find out what ended up happening when I separated from [David Eason] and moved to Tennessee. Like and subscribe for new episodes every week!"

It makes sense that Evans would want to change the narrative, as she and her family have been at the center of tons of bad press lately. Evans recently claimed that she had regained custody of her oldest son, Jace. "I have custody of Jace," she said. "He lives with me now full-time. My [3] kids are happy, they're healthy. That's all that f------ matters."

However, she eventually had to backtrack those claims, after her mother, Barbara, disputed her claim. Barbara told TMZ that still had custody of Jace, but that his routine did include time with his mother. Barbara explained that while Jace lived with her primarily, he would still spend 3 to 4 days at a time at Evans' home. Barbara told TMZ that Evans called her after she claimed that she had custody of Jace and told her mother that she "misspoke."

Additionally, her husband David Eason has been in the news lately supporting disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen, who was recently recorded using the n-word. Eason sparked controversy with a horrific social media post saying that he had "no problem" using the n-word. "What's the problem? They call themselves n---- all day every day," he wrote. "Why do black people get away with calling white people crackers, snow flakes, Nazis, supremacists, etc."

"Now that I think about it I've been called n---- and n----- at least a couple thousand times in my life," Eason continued. "Is that racism? My friends didn't care if I said it back to them when I was a kid." Eason has also gotten backlash for claiming that "real men don't wear masks" and flouting COVID-19 safety restrictions when out in public.