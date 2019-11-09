‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Secretly Returns to Instagram With Photo of Daughter Ensley

It’s been over a week since Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced on Instagram that she is leaving her husband, David Eason. Since then, she has been completely silent on social media. But on Friday she broke that silence, kind of.

Evans runs an Instagram account for her daughter, Ensley. She posted two photos of her Friday, the first time anything has been shared on Ensley’s account in two weeks. Comments are turned off on her feed, so we aren’t sure how fans may be reacting to Evans’ reemergence on social media.

In her last Instagram post, Evans detailed her reasons for leaving Eason.

View this post on Instagram Ready for fall. 🍃🍂 A post shared by Ensley Eason (@ensleyjolie_) on Nov 8, 2019 at 6:01am PST

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Since then, Evans has been granted a temporary restraining order against Eason, and she currently has Ensley in her custody.

Radar reported this week that Eason doesn’t even know where Evans is living and that she left without telling him.

“He doesn’t know where she is. He didn’t know anything about this,” a source told the outlet. “He thinks she’s around town but she’s not and she’s not going to go back until he’s gone. He thinks she’s just gone for a couple of days.”

It’s unclear what the next more if for Evans, but there is speculation that she could be making a return to television soon.