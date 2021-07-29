'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Shares Adorable 6-Month Photo of Daughter Walker

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska just brought a major dose of cuteness to Instagram with a little help from her youngest, her six-month-old daughter Walker. On Wednesday, Houska posted a couple of photos of Walker to mark her six-month birthday. Houska gave birth to Walker, her fourth child, in January. She shares Walker with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

In both of the photos, Walker can be seen sharing a bright smile for the camera. DeBoer holds her up for the first photo, while the little one lays down on a blanket alongside a small sign that reads "6 months" in the other. Walker's ensemble for the photos is just as adorable, as she wears a cute yellow onesie and a large white headband with a bow. Houska kept her caption for the photos short and sweet, writing, "6 months with this sweet face."

Houska announced the birth of her youngest child in late January. At the time, she noted that Walker shares a birthday with her older brother, Watson. The former Teen Mom 2 star posted two photos of her newborn, writing, "She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night." Houska shares three children with DeBoer — daughters Layne and Walker and son Watson. She also has an 11-year-old daughter named Aubree, whom she shares with her ex, Adam Lind.

While Houska has chronicled much of her life on Teen Mom 2, fans won't get to see the reality star juggle life as a mom-of-four on the MTV series. In November 2020, she announced that she would be leaving Teen Mom 2 after Season 10. It was later announced that she would be replaced on the series with Ashley Jones, who formerly appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Houska shared the news of her departure on Instagram, sharing a message directly to her fans.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she wrote at the time. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."