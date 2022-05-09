'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Makes Unsurprising Career Decision

✖

It has taken quite some time, but former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has finally joined the wave of celebrities on OnlyFans. The MTV alum revealed her membership on the site with a post on her Instagram Story, sharing an NSFW look alongside a link to her page. See that here.

"Let's have a chat," Evans says in the short clip. "I did it." The link was accompanied by the text, "can't cancel me here," and she has set up her page with a $20 per month subscription. "Known for being on MTV from 2009-2020. Popular Social Media Influencer on all platforms," her bio on the page reads.

Evans is the latest Teen Mom star to join the online subscription site that has been flooded by celebrities and reality personalities in recent years. Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus and Farrah Abraham have all been linked to the site in the past.

An interesting tidbit with Evans decision to join the site is how she once criticized Lowry for her use of OnlyFans to sell photos. "Thank God I'm not on Only Fans," Evans said in reference to an interview featuring Lowry. "OnlyFans seems like it's the only option for some girls to make money and it's not. There's soooo many other easy ways to make bank online. And if you did make an OnlyFans account...MORE POWER TO YOU!"

For Lowry, she said she started using the site as a joke but did make a little money on it from her few posts. The Teen Mom did note she made $500 from one photo of her feet, calling it a "fetish" that is very real for some.

Evans didn't share what type of content she was set to produce for OnlyFans, posting only a look at her tattoos in a revealing top on Instagram. She has always shown her figure to fans on social media, so perhaps it'll be more of the same with a price tag attached.

The news comes on the heels of Evans possibly entering rocky waters with husband, David Eason. While it isn't the first time the pair have had their issues, including the dog murder controversy that got her fired from MTV a few years back. But recently, Evans was a bit more cryptic during a question and answer session on Instagram she titled "depressed" and revealed that being alone was on her list of needs at the moment.

"Yeah... I think being alone is what I need more than anything at this point," Evans wrote. "If I could tell y'all I would, but right now I don't trust anyone." Many quickly pointed at Eason as the reason for her mindset, though she defended him from a later question, saying she can disagree with Eason "and still be happy."

In her words, more power to you with the venture into OnlyFans. It seems to be working for many people and it has grown beyond the adult content it has been known for over the years.