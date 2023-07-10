'Sister Wives' Star Welcomes Baby Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

The Sister Wives family is a memory at this point, mostly as the result of patriarch Kody Brown's attitude. While the family and kids are still in existence, three of his four wives have left and some of his kids are firing shots online. Since the three of his four wives to broke away, they seem much happier. And there have been some bright moments for Brown's children to celebrate amid the chaos.

Recently we've seen Kody Brown's only child with ex-wife Meri Brown undergoing gender-affirming surgery after coming out as transgender back in June 2022. Before that, Logan Brown walked down the aisle and married his longtime fiancee Michelle.

But Friday saw Maddie Brush, formerly Brown, and her husband Caleb Brush welcomed their third child, sharing the news on Instagram and giving the clan something else to feel proud about.

"Welcome to the world, Josephine Lee Brush!" she wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram. "Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs 9oz." The photo captures the adorable baby clad in a tiny pink outfit. Maddie's mother, Christine Brown, reposted the post to her Instagram page, adding her own feelings on the new addition.

"My new granddaughter," the Sister Wives star said. "She's so gorgeous." The couple first announced their impending new addition back in July 2022, getting older siblings Axel and Evie involved to usher in the new baby. "The picture says it all!" the Sister Wives star wrote at the time. "The Brush family is growing by one early February."

According to InTouch Weekly, Maddie and Caleb weren't alone in welcoming a baby to the Brown clan. Mykelti Padron and her husband Tony Padron welcomed twin sons back in November. The twins, Archer Banks and Ace McCord were announced in June 2022, with the couple revealing how they prepared for twins.

"Tony and I definitely weren't planning this or expecting it," the Brown daughter shared on Instagram. "But we're both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings."

The latest grandchild is the sixth for Kody Brown, wife Robyn Brown, and his three former wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. The former sister wives still consider themselves grandparents to their shared children.