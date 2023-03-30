'Sister Wives' Star Teases Swimsuit Season After Surprising Weight Loss

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has teased that she is looking forward to swimsuit season amid her recent weight loss journey. "Yesterday is the first day I think in like five months that I was able to walk outside with a long-sleeved shirt on," the 53-year-old said in a recent Instagram Stories post, as reported by In Touch. "I was like, 'Woo hoo!' It feels good."6565

The reality TV star went on to add, "We're starting to think about summer and swimsuits and getting outside and it involves shorts and all that." Concluding her post, Janelle said, "It involves renewal energy and prepping for those hot summer months." Janelle's new weight loss achievement comes after it was revealed that she — along with wives Meri and Christine — left her husband Kody Brown, leaving him effectively with only one wife, Robyn.

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife.

During the Sister Wives Season 17: One on One Part 3 special, Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan that she could imagine her and Kody continuing their polygamist life, she is "scared" about it since Kody's first three marriages ended so badly. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful." Notably, in the past Robyn has said she wants a "big plural family," so the prospect of monogamy is complicated for her. "I don't know what to do with it," she said just before breaking down into tears. "It's messing with my identity."

Robyn went on to say, "It's not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch. That's what I want... I don't know how to let it go." As for Kody's feelings on the matter, he surprised fans by admitting that he is "right on the verge of not even being a polygamist," following his messy splits.