'Shark Tank' Star Leaving Series After 16 Seasons

There will be one less shark in the tank next season. After first joining the hit ABC reality series back in 2011, Mark Cuban is leaving Shark Tank, the longtime Dallas Mavericks owner confirmed in a recent interview with the Showtime podcast All The Smoke. Cuban will remain on the series through Season 16.

First debuting in 2009, the business reality TV series sees aspiring entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of five venture capitalists, or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their companies. Cuban joined the show as one of the sharks in Season 2, first appearing as a guest shark before becoming a regular shark the following year. He's remained on the series ever since, joining fellow sharks including Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary. During his podcast appearance, the 65-year-old businessman told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that season 16 of the ABC series will be his last, sharing, "it's time."

"I love it because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well," Cuban said. "I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we've trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids. That's what happens, right? Now we've got people coming on saying I watched you when I was 10 years old. I'm like, f-. But we're helping them right? I've invested in, I don't know how many hundreds of companies. On a cash basis, I'm down a little bit, but on mark to market meeting, the companies are still in operation. I'm way up."

Asked about his time on the show and how he knows what makes a good investment, Cuban shared, "I just listen to them. You can just tell. Body language matters, the harder they have to try to sell, the worse the deal ... when someone walks in Shark tank, you can tell if they are trying to hard. I have this rule: the longer the back story, the worse the deal. The minute you start telling me you're how hard it was for you, it's hard for every mother f-in entrepreneur tell me about your business, tell me why you are going to be successful."

Shark Tank is currently in its 15th season, with Cuban, Corcoran, Greiner, Herjavec, John, and O'Leary all appearing on the show. Cuban said he will exit after Season 16.