Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumors She's Dating Country Singer Matt Stell

Savannah Chrisley is shutting down rumors that she is dating Matt Stell. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to the country singer after having appeared in Stell's 2018 music video for "Prayed For You" with her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles, but shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.

"No [we didn't date]. [I was still] very engaged," the reality star said on SiriusXM's The Highway late last month, as per E! News. "Then that ended pretty quickly which, you know, I got feeling about that one." After calling off her engagement to Kerdiles, the Growing Up Chrisley star did admit she went on one date with Stell before the two decided they were better friends than love interests. "He's just an awesome person," she explained. "The waters were definitely tested. You got to date to know where you got to land."

Interestingly enough, Chrisley confessed she never watched the music video she made for Stell with Kerdiles. "I don't even like to hear the song anymore. You can't take people you're in a relationship with to your favorite restaurants, your favorite vacation spots because then you might break up and it ruins it," she explained.

Chrisley and the former NHL player announced their split in 2020. "Nic and I have decided to call it quits," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."

One person who wasn't surprised by the split was the reality personality's father, Todd Chrisley. "Nic will always mean the world to my family, but they have gone their separate ways. And it appears for now that that's where they're going to stay," Todd shared in Wednesday's Chrisley Confessions podcast. "I said, 'Y'all met on social media. You had a blue checkmark, he had a blue checkmark. He was an athlete, you're on television.''Y'all put all your faith in that blue check mark because that meant both of you were verified, which meant there was no falsity going on. There was no one impersonating you. This was a verified account.'"

"I said, 'When y'all two verified that y'all were legitimate on social media, where was the verification that you were both children of God and that you were supposed to be together? Where's that verification?'" he continued. "I said, 'You don't have it.' So what starts uneven will end uneven. What starts out as cracked will end up shattered. And I said, 'If it starts out messy, it'll end with messy.'"