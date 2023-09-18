Reality Show Canceled After Bad TV Ratings

Channel 9's globe-trotting escapade Rush will not be embarking on another adventure. Following its debut in July, the network has canceled Rush, described by some viewers as a mashup of the hit reality series The Amazing Race and Survivor, following an underwhelming performance in ratings throughout its debut season.

Debuting on Channel 9 in July, Rush was hosted by Survivor alum David Genat and followed 12 everyday Australians, who were divided into three teams and dropped into exotic locations around the world. Deprived of their senses via the use of noise-cancelling headphones and blackout goggles, contestants were dropped in the "Drop Zone," their starting point in the games. They had to complete a series of challenges for an ultimate prize of $100,000. The series drew comparisons to Survivor with its voting system, in which contestants must vote to eliminate one of their members each episode.

"It just felt tailor made for me so I immediately jumped on it," Genat told Nine after the show's debut, per the Daily Mail. "I got to see some of the greats do it – Jonathan LaPaglia on Survivor, Janine Allis on Celebrity Apprentice, you just get to see the way that works from the other side. I kind of take inspiration from what they were doing, and then just wanted to give it my unique spin."

Despite drawing comparisons to two other highly-successful reality series, Rush couldn't compete. Debuting on July 2, 2023, the series premiere only drew 301,000 viewers, a number that dropped over the following weeks. Only 270,000 viewers tuned into the season finale, which now marks the series finale.

While Channel 9 has stepped away from Rush, it hasn't stepped away from Genat. In a statement to TV Blackbox, a representative for Channel 9 said, "we loved working with him and we look forward to ongoing discussions for future projects."

Genat rose to fame back in 2002 when he competed in and won Network Ten's Search for a Supermodel contest. He went on to be an international male model and was featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair. He returned to reality TV in 2019 when he starred in Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders. Although he became the 14th castaway voted out, he went on to become the Sole Survivor in the show's following season, Australian Survivor All Stars. In 2021, he joined the cast of The Celebrity Apprentice, but was ultimately fired in task seven.