'Real Housewives' Star's Husband Divorcing Her After 12 Years of Marriage

It's over between Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein. Page Six reported that Lenny filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. The report comes shortly after both Lenny confirmed that they had split and after he was seen out with his now-girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

The publication reported that Lenny cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. He added in his filing that their "marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation." The plastic surgeon also claimed in the documents that both he and Lisa agreed to "dissolve their marriage at least a month ago." Prior to their 2009 wedding, Lisa reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement. As a part of that agreement, Lenny will be required to pay her spousal support.

Lenny and Lisa share two young children together — six-year-old son Logan and two-year-old daughter Elle. When it comes to their custody agreement, Lenny is requesting "frequent time-sharing" and stated that he will "fully provide for all of the children's needs." The RHOM star filed for divorce shortly after he told Page Six that he and Lisa were headed for an official dissolution of their marriage. In his statement to the outlet, he acknowledged that he originally denied that they were going their separate ways.

"Lisa and I are getting divorced," he said. "A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us." Lenny may be forthcoming about the split, but the news has reportedly "blindsided" his estranged wife. Lisa released a statement in which she addressed Lenny's public behavior, which has included being spotted with Mazepa before the news of their split broke.

"With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them," she told The Daily Dish. "I'm blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation." It was initially rumored that the couple was headed for a split when it was reported that they had a "showdown" at a club during which Lisa confronted Lenny and Mazepa at a club. An insider told Page Six, "They were all there, and they did have words. A drink was thrown." While the incident was reportedly not captured for RHOM, fans can still count on this situation to be a major topic of discussion during the next season of the Peacock series.