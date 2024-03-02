'Pawn Stars': Rick Harrison Reportedly Makes Decision on How Son's Death Will Be Handled on Show

The 'Pawn Stars' mainstay reveals if he wants the tragic loss to appear on TV.

Fans of Pawn Stars have been curious if the tragic details around star Rick Harrison's son's death would appear on the show. Harrison revealed the passing on social media, noting that Adam Harrison had died due to an overdose of fentanyl. This cause of death was confirmed by the medical examiner.

With this news, fans shouldn't expect to see it make an appearance or get any mention on the long-running History Channel series. As TMZ shares, via a statement from Harrison's spokesperson, Adam was not a cast member on the series and Rick Harrison will make no further comment than what he has personally addressed online.

'Pawn Stars': Rick Harrison's Son Adam's Cause of Death Confirmedhttps://t.co/3rJGLVq1J1 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) February 29, 2024

TMZ adds that the family has been pushing to keep busy amid the tragedy, recently returning to shooting new episodes earlier in the month. The Harrison family also set up an education fund for Adam Harrison's son. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," the statement by the family read at the time. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

Adam Harrison was 39 years old and his death was confirmed to be an overdose of fentanyl. He had been released from jail shortly before his death. No memorial arrangements or funeral details were revealed at the time.