One Reality TV Pro Reportedly Wants to Quit His Show

Giovanni Pernice is reportedly considering hanging up his dance shoes on Strictly Come Dancing following his earliest exit from the BBC show in eight years following rumors of trouble between him and celebrity partner Richie Anderson. Sources close to the reigning Strictly champion told The Sun that Pernice is "embarrassed" about being second out in the competition after last year's win with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Not only did Pernice and the EastEnders actress take home the Glitterball Trophy in the 2021 season, they also went on to win a BAFTA for their famous silent dance. But this year, Pernice's chance at a back-to-back win was gone early on when he and Richie landed in the bottom two against Fleur East before being sent home.

"He'd started talking about leaving Strictly, but going out before the show had barely begun was the final nail in the coffin for him," Pernice's friend told The Sun. "Giovanni's the most popular male professional on Strictly. He's a looker with charm who always has fans falling at his feet, but he also has a very nice manner and is extremely likeable."

"He desperately wanted to go much further in the competition and if he does quit before the next series, he's disappointed he won't be leaving on a high," they continued. "There were a lot worse dancers that were saved by the public because they saw he was wasted being partnered with Richie. They had no chemistry." Despite the reports, Pernice's representative insisted the dancer hopes for "many more years on the show," adding, "Giovanni is NOT leaving [Strictly]. He loves the show and loves working with the BBC."

Pernice's friends insisted to the publication that there are other options ahead of him if he does choose to leave the dance competition behind. "Giovanni meanwhile is now looking for TV work outside of Strictly. He wants to go on and do his own thing like former Strictly stars AJ Pritchard and James Jordan," the source alleged. "Giovanni thinks he's got something special to offer and wants to take up more opportunities in the industry, like hosting a new dating show. ...It's very likely he won't be around on Strictly for much longer."