Alleged Tax Evasion Charges Are No Match For Mike ‘The Situation’s New Savage Workout Pic

Jersey Shore star Michael Sorrentino, or more commonly known as Mike "The Situation," has some legal issues going down that we would not wish upon our worst enemy. The 34-year-old reality star and his brother Marc Sorrentino were tagged with additional tax fraud charges.

But with all of this going on, the Jersey Shore star's Instagram game still stands strong. Nothing like going savage beast mode on some weights to distract from all that money you owe Uncle Sam, right?

Real Savage Chest Workout Today 🤷🏻‍♂️🔑We at War 💪🏻🇮🇹 Putting in the Work #gainz A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Last Friday, federal prosecutors said Mike "The Situation" was indicted on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records. Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.

The brothers previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.

The two will be arraigned on the new charges on April 17.

If the brothers are convicted, they face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison on the conspiracy count and three years for each count of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns.

Mike faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each structuring count and five years for the tax evasion count. Marc faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for obstruction. In addition, they face "a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties."

Michael Sorrentino was a main cast member on all six seasons of MTV's hit series Jersey Shore, which followed the lives of a group of young Italian-Americans in New Jersey.

