'Marriage or Mortage' Viewers Can't Believe Couples Who Splurged on Weddings

By BreAnna Bell

Making the decision between the ultimate wedding and buying the home of your dream can be a tough decision for couples, but it's an easy decision for fans of the Netflix series Marriage or Mortgage. Following its premiere, thousands of fans flooded the Twitter timeline with their shock as they watched couples choose their dream wedding over putting a down payment on a home. Hosted by realtor Nichole Holmes and wedding planner Sarah Miller, the series follows a different set of couples in each episode as they get ready to embark on the rest of their lives together. Each set of people is wooed by the realtor and the wedding planner as they attempt to get them to choose a dream wedding day or the home of their dreams.

When asked how Miller could push so hard for the wedding knowing the benefits of buying a home, Miller tells Esquire: "I do get a lot of flak for it. It's like, 'How could you ever let someone choose a wedding over a mortgage?' and I'm like, 'I love what I do.' If they kept choosing mortgage, it wouldn't be a show. Honestly, it's based on every single couple and the journey they've gone through. I'm not knocking home-buying, but I do agree with a solid foundation and weddings and creating your future. It's a commitment before you keep moving on."

This person "winces" every time they watch a couple choose wedding –– which many do –– because the forced closeness of a pandemic would make many newlyweds run for the hills. 

prevnext

For some fans, paying $30,000 for one party makes no sense considering it's only one day of a person's life. 

prevnext

"the idea of ANYONE choosing one party over their home is bonkers to me!!!" this user shared. 

prevnext

Like many others, another user said "I would choose the house everytime and just run to the courthouse."

prevnext

One might think before watching this show that the dream home would be the obvious choice, but that's clearly a common misconception. 

prevnext
0comments

Of course, the memes are always funny when fans are shocked –– and that's bound to happen whenever viewers try to guess the couple's choice. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of