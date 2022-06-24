'Love & Hip Hop': New Update on April Watts' Condition After Car Crash

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts is on the mend following a fiery car crash a few months ago that left her with severe injuries and in critical condition. The video model turned aspiring rapper has been hospitalized in March 2022. Her sister Dominique Flournoy, who has been sharing updates on her social media accounts, posted a positive update recently. After being in a medically induced coma, Watts is now alert and speaking. "My sister is up and alert she understands and follows commands right now, she is in speech therapy so that her trachea can be removed. Therapy helps with speech and swallowing." she wrote on Tuesday, June 7. "She is also in physical therapy. She's been trying to balance herself by sitting on the edge of the bed with her feet on the floor it's a process."

On Mar. 23, the reality star was traveling to Las Vegas from LA when her car and a Ford F250 truck collided. She suffered a fractured skull, a shattered arm, and a broken spine. Multiple reports revealed that she had to be pulled from the car and airlifted to a hospital. A GoFundMe page hwas created to help with various costs. Per the page, the "funds collected will help with medical and rehabilitation costs as well as support for her children during her healing process." More than $10,000 has been donated to Watt's GoFundMe with a goal of $35,000.

Watts starred in two seasons of the VH1 reality television series. She was open about a difficult upbringing including years in the foster care system. Prior to starring in the VH1 series, she worked as an exotic dancer.

Fellow reality star Natalie Nunn recently posted a video of her visiting Watts in the hospital. She revealed that Watts was set to star in her current Zeus reality series, Baddies.