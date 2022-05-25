'Little People, Big World': Why Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrated Son Jackson's Birthday Late

✖

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff recently got to celebrate their son Jackson's birthday. But, fans might have noticed that their birthday celebrations came a bit late. On Instagram, Tori explained why they had to delay their son's party, and there's a very important reason for it.

Tori posted a couple of photos of Jackson celebrating his birthday recently, including one in which he posed with his younger sister Lilah. Alongside the images, Tori noted that they "FINALLY" got to celebrate their son's birthday. As for the reason why they had to postpone the affair, she explained that they had to do so after welcoming her son Josiah a bit early. She wrote, "Since Josiah made his way into the world a little earlier than expected, Jackson's party got postponed! But honestly kind of glad it did because we couldn't have had better weather, and baby brother was here to party too!"

Tori went on to explain that she "hardly took any photos" and simply enjoyed the day with her family. She continued, "I love this 5 year old so stinkin' much my heart could honestly burst. I loved having a day that was all about him!" As she noted, Jackson's party came less than a month after she and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed their third child together. They announced the happy news and shared that they named their little one "Josiah." Tori wrote on Instagram, "Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke...You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!"

Just like Tori, Zach also took to Instagram to share the news about the birth of their son. "Josiah Luke Roloff was born April 30, 2022! He came about two weeks early but we were ready!" Zach write on own account. "Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible!" In November, Tori and Zach shared that they were expecting a baby, news which came after they previously announced that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. They shared their excitement over the happy news, with Tori writing, "We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"