'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Has Surprising Reunion Away From 'Negative People'

There is no shortage of family drama in the world of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff. His decision to sell a large portion of the family farm, including the main family home, has caused a rift with his sons, and some sad observations by his ex-wife Amy. But this weekend saw the former couple reunite for a happier time, alongside their respective partners.

Roloff shared a photo alongside his ex-wife, his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, Amy's husband Chris Marek, and a pair of friends visiting from Texas. "Cheer this photo on!!! That's the tall and short of it! Period," Roloff wrote in the caption. "Negative people, please go away gracefully ... you don't possess adequate discernment to speak your inadequate mumble jumbo."

Negative people could mean almost anything, but the main thought for InTouch and fans of the show is likely focused on Matt Roloff's relationship with sons Zach and Jeremy. While Jeremy has remained silent on the decisions of his father, Zach has not hidden his disdain after the farm was put on the market for $4 million.

Negotiations between the elder Roloff and his son played out on the TLC series but spilled out into the public on social media. "The whole thing was weird. All of a sudden, he makes excuses and reasons why we're not good enough to run the farm," Zach Roloff said on the show.

While Amy Roloff sold her part of the farm to her ex-husband, she still has tried to play a voice of reason between the pair. "We've heard over time this was going to be part of the family, this was going to be the legacy, and now to see the end result with a 'for sale' sign," Amy Roloff told Us Weekly earlier this month. "Change happens, it's not always happy, but eventually, maybe this will be a step where we can all move forward and see how we can all come back together."

There have been moments that seem to indicate the father and son have put their differences aside. Most recently Zach Roloff reunited with his father to celebrate his song's 5th birthday. "Babies and birthdays and everything do create opportunities to bring everyone together," Zach Roloff told Entertainment Tonight. "A lot of hurt feelings have happened over everyone. We're not innocent in all this either. But it is what it is."