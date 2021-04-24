'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Presented With Offer She Can't Refuse Over Farm

✖

The Little People, Big World family is traversing fresh territory amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Matt Roloff's offer to upend everything with ex-wife Amy following their split of the family farm post-divorce. Before the hit TLC series returns on May 11, the latest trailer reveals Matt has plans to buy his ex-wife's share of the farm out after her choice to move off the family land with fiancé Chris Marek.

While the former couple co-owned the farm for nearly 30 years before their 2016 divorce, Matt's offer doesn't surprise Amy. "I always knew that in the end, he would want it all," she tells cameras in the trailer. Determined to create a new life for herself far away from her ex, Amy is struggling with the adjustment of living with Marek, who tells her of their new home, "It kind of irritates me that I go to the trouble of clearing out a space and I come back and you've put stuff in it. You're not creating space for me."

The couple is still working to plan their big day, and when Amy pitches the farm as a possible venue, Chris jokes she's "sandwiched between the old husband and the new husband." The growing camaraderie between her exes is getting to be a little irksome, Amy admits: "It seems like Chris and Matt are becoming buddies. Like, really?"

The new season will also follow Matt and Amy's son Zach Roloff and his wife Tori as they try to juggle the possibility that both daughter Lilah, 17 months, and son Jackson, 3, could need surgery to correct their respective eye and leg-bowing issues. Tori and Zach will also announce their pregnancy news to their family in the upcoming episodes, filmed before the TLC star would announce in March she had experienced a miscarriage.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share," Tori wrote on her Instagram at the time. "We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier." She continued that she had "honestly never felt loss" like she did in that moment. "I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone," she continued. Little People, Big World premieres May 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.