Kenya Moore Reportedly Fired from 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Following Suspension

Kenya Moore is not having the best week. Days after reports surfaced the former Miss USA has a tax bill on her hands, and amid news of her divorce being finalized, TMZ reports Moore will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after she was put on an indefinite suspension. The longrunning peach holder has been on the show since Season 5, with a one-season hiatus in Season 11. Moore is known for over-the-top antics but she allegedly revealed large printouts of newcomer Brittany Eady performing a sexual act at her hair salon launch weeks back. Bravo reportedly felt the action goes against her code of conduct for the show. Moore has been involved in several controversies, including verbal spats, physical alterations, big scandal reveals, and even alleged love triangles – the latter was proven to be false. Despite such, Bravo reportedly felt this took it too far.

Moore reportedly feels wronged by the network and is weighing her legal options. Per the report, Moore isn't necessarily fired and she could return in the future, just not this Season. The show is currently filming for Season 16, and this turn of events now has the show in jeopardy. The report also notes the decision about Moore not returning was a mutual decision by the network and the former beauty queen, 53.

Moore seemingly addressed the news on X (formerly known as Twitter). "#TEAMTWIRLFOREVER You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much," she wrote. "Always and forever."

Moore has reportedly alleged that Eady threatened her with a gun. An investigation was launched and reportedly found no evidence of such. Eady also denied such online. Moore has denied that she didn't engage in revenge porn.

RHOA

has faced a major cast shakeup ahead of this season. Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross were either not asked to return or quit.