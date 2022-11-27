Kardashian Fans Spot $2 Item in Family's Lavish Thanksgiving Spread

The Kardashian and Jenner family laid out a lavish feast for Thanksgiving this year, but fans noted that not everything on their table was top-of-the-line. The reality TV stars shared many photos of their place settings on Instagram, making it clear that they were going for an extravagant look. However, eagle-eyed fans believe that the family's chefs took a shortcut in the cranberry sauce department.

Matriarch Kris Jenner shared several photos and videos of her Thanksgiving preparations on Instagram, complete with a live harpist playing for the family while they ate. According to a report by The Sun, she also hired a staff of professionals in the kitchen to prepare their spread, and the quality of the food certainly measured up. However, Kendall Jenner posted a photo of her plate on Instagram that had fans thinking the cooks might have pulled one over on the famous family, serving them canned cranberry sauce that costs just $2 per can.

Cranberry sauce can be a source of heated debate in many American households around Thanksgiving – some purists swear that it is worth it to prepare the side dish from scratch, while others have actually come to prefer the canned alternative. Regardless, the canned sauce did not seem to match with the opulent atmosphere 67-year-old Kris Jenner had cultivated.

Over on Reddit, several commenters dissected Kendall's plate photo with a critical eye. A few questioned the quality of other dishes, wondering which were made by hand and which used instant shortcuts. None seemed to doubt that the cranberry sauce was from a can, though many admitted that this was their preference as well. Still, critics said that they at least would have manipulated the sauce so that it didn't bear the recognizable ridges of a can before taking their picture.

All in all, critics were more concerned with the Kardashians' displays of wealth – especially during this difficult economic time. They wondered what the point of this irreverence was and how the family rationalized it in their own heads. Many argued that humility is meant to be part of the point of Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Presumably, this lavish Thanksgiving scene will be featured in a future episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. The series has aired two seasons with 10 episodes each, leaving 20 more episodes at least in Hulu's original order. Season 3 is reportedly in production now.