Joanna Gaines Sparks Warm Response From Fans Over Snowy 'Farm Family Portrait'
Joanna Gaines is offering Fixer Upper fans a completely different view of the Waco, Texas farm she calls home with her husband Chip and their five children. After a rare snowfall down south, the Magnolia Network founder shared a "farm family portrait" featuring plenty of fluffy white stuff and some seriously bundled kiddos.
As the farm animals huddled together while grazing in the unfamiliar icy precipitation, Gaines' family could be seen frolicking in the background, enjoying the winter wonderland that is their homestead at the moment. Keep scrolling to see fans' heartwarming reactions to the farm portrait.
Farm family portrait in the SNOW! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/hPGzareLVM— Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) January 10, 2021
Snow Updates
Some fans took the opportunity to share the weather conditions in their area.
It's so pretty!!! Did the kids enjoy the snow??? I bet the dogs did!!— Lisa (@LoudinLisa) January 11, 2021
Sadly we're south of Houston and we're missing out on the beautiful snow 😢— 🏝TxBeachDrmr🏖 (@TxBeachLvr75) January 10, 2021
'Fun Surprise'
Others celebrated the winter wonderland and snowy surroundings.
Absolutely perfect!! Isn't God so Good!?! 💙— Matti (@Matti_Sowry) January 10, 2021
What a fun surprise!— Danielle Foulk|Farmhouse Storyteller (@DanielleBFoulk) January 10, 2021
Fun in the Snow
Plenty of people had visions of snow angles and winter fun when they saw the chilly scene.
Look at those babies having a blast! 🥰— AnnaHowell4 (@AnnaHowell04) January 10, 2021
'I Blame Chip'
Some of Joanna's followers suggested Chip was involved somehow in the unusual weather...or should be!
Enjoy the winter wonderland and get Chip with a snowball for us...lol— Cori G (@1texican) January 11, 2021
I blame chip 😂 he loves his animals— Kaitlyn Mohr (@kaitlynmohr02) January 10, 2021
'Mother Nature’s Insulation'
Many Fixer Upper fans expressed just how special and peaceful the snowy scene looked.
So gorgeous. Snow is mother nature’s insulation against all the crazy noise in the world.— Luna Girl of MS (@quiltingbean) January 10, 2021
Oh....sooooo....love this Joanna...We get this all the time in Montana so I’m so happy that you ‘experience’ the wonder of snow there.— Karen Ditchey (@karen_ditchey) January 11, 2021
Snowy Down South
Getting snow down south in Texas was a special treat for the Longhorn State's residents (and future residents).
I’m moving to Texas next month and get so excited when I see such fun photos like this. Thanks for sharing!!! It made me happy!— Wendy Abruzzini (@wendy_abruzzini) January 11, 2021
I didn’t know it snows in Waco. It’s beautiful!! Makes me want to move to Waco right now!!— kim (@kimyellowflower) January 11, 2021
More 'Fixer Upper' Fun0comments
Fans of the Gaines family looking for their fix of the Fixer Upper duo can get busy in the kitchen with Joanna in her new Discovery+ show, Magnolia Table, currently available on the new streaming network. On the series, "viewers will spend time in the kitchen with Joanna as she shares with us her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again."
Discovery+ will also feature previews of the upcoming offerings from Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network, including Road to Launch, featuring "intimate conversations between the Gaineses and the documentary Courage to Run, which chronicles Chip's training for and completion of his first marathon.