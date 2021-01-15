Joanna Gaines Sparks Warm Response From Fans Over Snowy 'Farm Family Portrait'

Joanna Gaines is offering Fixer Upper fans a completely different view of the Waco, Texas farm she calls home with her husband Chip and their five children. After a rare snowfall down south, the Magnolia Network founder shared a "farm family portrait" featuring plenty of fluffy white stuff and some seriously bundled kiddos.

As the farm animals huddled together while grazing in the unfamiliar icy precipitation, Gaines' family could be seen frolicking in the background, enjoying the winter wonderland that is their homestead at the moment. Keep scrolling to see fans' heartwarming reactions to the farm portrait.