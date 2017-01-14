Jersey Shore Star Pauly D And Girlfriend Aubrey O’Day Have A New, Strange Reality Show Coming Soon

Jersey Shore alum Pauly D and his girlfriend Aubrey O'Day, who rose to fame on Making The Band 3, are planning on shooting their own reality series in order to put their "love" out there for all to see.

Both of them are reality show vets, so they are essentially heading back to their roots. TMZ reports that the lovebirds are in the process of shooting a pilot episode.

At this point, the show has received interest from several networks.

The series will focus on 36-year-old Pauly D and 32-year-old Aubrey O'Day, and their seriously rocky relationship. The show will be set in Las Vegas where the two are currently living. By the end of the season, the reality stars will reportedly be engaged!

The company rumored to be heading up the production is Bunim/Murray productions, which is responsible for hit shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob & Chyna, and Mariah's World.

This is obviously a good sign that Pauly D and Aubrey's show might get picked up.

While Pauly D has evidently moved on from his days on Jersey Shore, his former co-star, Snooki, recently revealed that she desperately misses filming the wildly popular MTV series.

"I don't miss it in the sense where I love my life right now," she said. "But I do miss just being with the roomies and having that moment of being the number one show."

Learn more of what Snooki had to say here.

Do you plan on watching Pauly D and Aubrey O'Day's new reality series?

[H/T TMZ]