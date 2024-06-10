'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is facing criminal charges for an incident that includes simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of the law, and resisting arrest. According to TMZ, several summons were issued on Sunday.

No other details are available in the summons and confidentiality makes it so any information cannot be released. What is known, according to TMZ, is that something happened at Pivarnick's home and it is indicated that it was some sort of domestic incident.

Pavarlick's attorney spoke with TMZ and tried to clear the air on the situation. "This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication. We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us. Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time," James Leonard told the outlet. He also adds that the charges listed on the municipal summons are less serious than it sounds, though he didn't elaborate on any details.

Pavarlick is due in court in July to answer for the charges, so we assume more details will reveal themselves at that point. Her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, was not mentioned in any of the documents, so there is no indication he was involved.