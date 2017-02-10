Jersey Shore’s Jwoww Shares Tattoo-Filled Workout Photo And Video

Looks like Jersey Shore alum Jenni "Jwoww" Farley is calling out a few haters on Instagram. After posting a photo of herself rocking out a sports bra and leggings, looking stunning not even a year after giving birth to her second child, a few people claim she's outright photoshopped her photos.

What has followers questioning Farley's most recent photos is that one of her sides seems to be strangely shaped in the photo. Along her left side, it looks as if someone tried to photoshop her waist smaller, but did a poor job of it.

Turns out, that strange shape is just the dragon tattoo she's been rocking on her side for the last few years. The photo creates an optical illusion.

"Oh hey, photoshop haters," she captioned a snapchat video that she posted showing off the tattoo, as well as the many other's she's got around her side and back.

Oh heyyyyy photoshop haters 😂😂😂💅🏼💅🏼 #thefoundationforwomen.com A video posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

This isn't the first workout related photo the reality star has shared recently. Since giving birth to her second child, Farley has been showing off her post-baby body progress and she is looking better than ever. No doubt her impressive results are why she's been getting so much photoshop hate.

Farley isn't afraid to show off how hard she works for her new and slim look. The reality star regularly posts gym selfies - complaining about her difficult workout like everyone else who goes to the gym - and remarks on her healthy eating.

Whatever she is doing to get into such great shape is really working. She has never looked better.

