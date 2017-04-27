Jersey Shore Star Jwoww Weighs In On Mama June’s Weight Loss

Jwoww has weighed in on Mama June Shannon's dramatic weight loss, and the Jersey Shore alum seems quite inspired by the From Not to Hot star's transformation.

Jennifer Farley, aka Jwoww, took to her website to share a "definitive timeline of Mama June's tough (but triumphant) journey from 460 pounds to just 160." The 31-year-old was clearly impressed by Mama June's new look as she began her post by writing: "Imma let you finish, but Mama June Shannon's weight loss journey has been one of the most impressive body transformations of ALL TIME."

The mother of two also took to Twitter to share the article, which appeared on her website, MissDomesticated. Jwoww shared the post with the simple caption: "Whoa."

In one of the final episodes of her WE Tv reality series, Mama June spoke out about her decision to undergo a slew of cosmetic surgeries, dieting, and an intense workout regimen to change her appearance.

"I want to change a new leaf in my life. It's time to let go of the old and come in with the new. I've been through so much — like ups and downs, not getting the surgery, going back to get the surgery," she said.

At first, the mother of four was motivated by the desire to her make her ex-husband, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, and his new bride jealous. However, as time went by, Mama June made a life-changing realization.

"Now, I know what my self worth is, and I know I shouldn't be [losing weight] for a guy. I need to do it for me."

Even though Mama June looks absolutely incredible following her massive weight loss, she is still surrounded by family issues and other drama in her personal life.

A recent video surfaced showing Mama June and her daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, getting into a brutal shouting match with Sugar Bear. Following the incident, Mama June revealed how she has a passionate dislike for her former spouse.

"I've never hated anybody as much as I hate [Sugar Bear]," Mama June said. "I would love to call him out on his bulls--t. How like reality hit. I knew what I needed to do."

