'Jeopardy!' Viewers Update Over Inaccurate, Offensive Medical Answer

On Monday, social media turned against Jeopardy! for the first time in months. The popular quiz show featured a medical question with an answer that is reportedly false — not to mention offensive. Viewers began tweeting at the show immediately to demand an apology for making light of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

Guest host Savannah Guthrie read the answer: "Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small." The correct question was "what is the heart?" However, viewers were not amused with this Dr. Seuss reference. According to a report by MyHeart.net, POTS does not actually stem from the heart being physically too small. Rather it is a condition that affects the flow of blood through the body, which can cause dizziness, elevated heart rate, extreme fatigue and lightheadedness.

Many sufferers from the syndrome and their advocates complained that the Jeopardy! question trivialized their illness by comparing it to a children's cartoon, while also disseminating false information about it. Some also noted that this is extremely poor timing since POTS diagnoses are on the rise. Doctors have reported an uptick in the syndrome since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

So far, it does not appear that Jeopardy! producers have responded to the backlash. Here is a look at what people are saying about the quiz show's description of POTS.