'Good Bones': Mina Starsiak Teases 'Top Secret' Project

Mina Starsiak teased an upcoming project for the Good Bones in one of her latest Instagram Story posts. The reality star shared a clip of her sitting in her car which she said was "a super nice rental car." She wrote underneath that she couldn't reveal what she was doing or where she was but that it's something she's excited about.

"I'm sitting in my very nice rental car in between shots because it's cold," she began the video. "I can't tell you where I am or tell you what I'm doing but it's really exciting and I'll be excited when I can tell you guys." She also attached an image with the words, "Top Secret," on the bottom left of the video. The fifth season of the Good Bones premiered on June 9 and ran up until Sept. 8.

In August, the series was renewed for a sixth installment that is scheduled to debut in the summer of 2021. On their Instagram account, the stars of Good Bones shared their excitement about the renewal after announcing it. "You will get to see more of your favorite team next year," the caption began. "We are so happy to officially announce season six of Good Bones will be coming... we are so incredibly thankful to all of you for your continued support. We wouldn't be able to do what we love if it wasn't for all of you tuning in to watch us every Tuesday." The HGTV show first aired in 2016 and with it, brought the lives of Karen Laine and Starsiak into thousands of households. The real estate team run the Two Chicks and a Hammer business in Indianapolis and share the various demolition and renovation projects the two and their team take on. The 35-year-old has also saw her star grow this past year due to the success of the show and through her behind-the-scenes social media posts that have been well-received by new and old viewers alike.

As for Starsiak, it's been quite an impressive year for her despite all that's going on in the world in the year 2020. Aside from having her show continue to succeed in the ratings and pick up another season, she and her husband, Steve Hawk, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Charlotte Drew, in September. Her and her husband tied the knot back in June 2018 and later brought new life into the world that August with the birth of Jack.