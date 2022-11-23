'DWTS': Gleb Savchenko Becomes 'Natasha' in Incredible Drag Transformation With Shangela
Shangela's freestyle performance on Dancing With the Stars was one for the ages. Between high-flying stunts and dancers dressed up as chicken legs, it had it all. One of the best parts about the performance was the fact that Shangela's pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, had a major drag transformation and appeared as "Natasha." Judging by the reactions to the performance on social media, fans couldn't get enough of Savchenko's new look.
Savchenko donned a full drag queen look for the DWTS Season 31 finale. During the freestyle, he was introduced as "Natasha," alongside RuPaul's Drag Race alums Laganja Estranja and Eureka. As Entertainment Weekly noted, Natasha dressed in a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, and a full beat. She appeared in a set that looked like Drag Race's Werk Room, which is where the performers get into drag. Shangela and Natasha then performed the rest of the routine, which ended with them both doing a death drop.
Shangela may not have won DWTS, but her freestyle routine with "Natasha" won over everyone all the same. Check out what fans are saying about their iconic performance.
Wow
SHANGELA GOT GLEB DRESSED IN DRAG AND SASHA DRESSED AS A CHICKEN LEG I AM SCREAMING SO LOUD I WILL HAVE NO VOICE TOMORROW #dwts #dwtsfinale pic.twitter.com/L4yrR9U1wC— reality juls 🌹 (@liljulsie) November 22, 2022
Savchenko, er, Natasha blew fans away with the freestyle, which was the last dance of the season. It was just the cherry on top of the cake.
Well Done
I just can't get over Gleb going full on drag queen for their freestyle – talk about embracing a moment... well done @Gleb_Savchenko and @itsSHANGELA #dwts— Sharron (@Sharron49421867) November 22, 2022
Fans gave their props to Savchenko for embracing Shangela's world by doing the performance in full drag. He nailed it.
Historic
Shangela walked into the DWTS finale and said I wanna make history, and that's exactly what she did baby!!! Gleb in drag, the production, the energy, I will love them forever #DWTS #DWTSFinale pic.twitter.com/vlRAlel05u— Paige (@_samepaige_) November 22, 2022
Shangela and Natasha's freestyle performance was nothing short of iconic. Fans will remember it for seasons to come.
Amazing
Shangela went flying, Gleb in drag, and Sasha a whole ass chicken wing. I just… #DWTS #DWTS31 pic.twitter.com/KdIxox6vyt— Gueric Nkunzimana (@iamGueric) November 22, 2022
The amazingness was almost too much for some viewers to handle. Honestly? Understandable.
Everything
shangela getting gleb in drag is EVERYTHING #dwts pic.twitter.com/7qBCbJRMbm— talia (@evilvillanelle) November 22, 2022
Savchenko went all out for his Natasha transformation. Talk about an icon.
Loved It
I don't think I've ever screamed louder at the tv than when shangela and gleb performed their freestyle. Like NATASHA ATE HUNNY YESS AND THE DEATH DROP TWICE?? FOR FREE??? #DWTS— c (@chlodazzle) November 22, 2022
Shangela and Natasha's freestyle performance was the talk of the night. It blew everyone else away.
Obsessed
GLEB IN DRAG???! SHANGELA BEING AN ABSOLUTE STAR???? MY FAVORITE DANCE OF THE WHOLE NIGHT THE WHOLE SEASON IM OBSESSED #dwts— alexis (@sunflowercolbs) November 22, 2022
The pair's freestyle was the best way to end Season 31. It was such a joy to watch.