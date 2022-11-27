'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Engaged in Wake of Season 31 Finale

Dancing With the Stars dancer Koine "Koko" Iwasaki has more to celebrate this holiday season than just an impressive showing on her first season as a pro dance partner. Iwasaki and Chris "Kiki" Nyemchek, who both competed in So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, announced their engagement on Sunday. During her first season as a DWTS pro, Iwasaki and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino finished in ninth place.

Iwasaki and Nyemchek both shared a trio of photos on their Instagram pages, beginning with Nyemchek proposing to Iwasaki on a beach. After she said "yes," the two hugged, as seen in the second photo. The third picture features Iwasaki's engagement ring. "11/26/22 – Easy ask, easy yes," Iwasaki wrote in the caption. She also thanked those who captured the moment.

Many of Iwasaki's colleagues rushed to congratulate her. "I fugggggggggginnnnnnnnn LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!! ... congrats you two," Val Chmerkovskiy wrote. "YAY!!!! Koko! So so happy for you!!!" Witney Carson chimed in. "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Crying again and again," Jenna Johnson wrote. "Can't wait for you to experience this next INCREDIBLE chapter of your lives!! It's the absolute BEST!!!!"

Guadagnino also congratulated his fance partner. "Best news ever !!!!!!!!! CONGRATS !!!!!" the MTV star wrote. Country singer Jessie James Decker, who also competed on DWTS Season 31, left a comment overloaded with heart emojis. Another Season 31 celebrity, singer Jordin Sparks, wrote, "AHHHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Iwasaki was the runner-up in So You Think You Can Dance Season 14, which aired back in 2017. Nyemchek, whose all-star mentor was Johnson, finished fourth. In April 2018, Iwasaki confirmed she and Nyemchek were dating. Nyemchek was often seen at the DWTS set, rooting for Iwasaki and Guadagnino, notes PEOPLE.

"I wanted to wait for a special time to post this picture or even post a picture of us in general, but then I thought about how silly that is, especially cause every day with you is so special," Iwasaki wrote in 2018, alongside a photo of the two together backstage. "My love... We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it. You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day."

Iwasaki told Good Morning America she cried and "got so emotional" when she was asked to join DWTS Season 31 as a pro. "I felt ready. It's been, I feel like, a long time coming for me as far as what I've wanted to do with my goals and dreams and stuff," she said in October. "It was really full circle for me in so many different ways."

Iwasaki is not joining the DWTS 2023 live tour, although Guadagnino will join the tour on select East Coast dates. Runner-up Gabby Windey is scheduled to appear at all shows as co-host, while Season 31 winner Charli D'Amelio, Daniel Durant, and Heidi D'Amelio will also join the dancers on select dates. Tickets are already on sale at DWTStour.com.