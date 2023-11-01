'Dancing With the Stars': Monster Night Ends in Surprise Elimination

Dancing With the Stars' Halloween extravaganza ended with the greatest scare of all — an elimination. As the season reaches its midway point, the competition is only growing more intense. So, who was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Monday, Oct. 31?

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced which couples were safe after combining their judges' scores and viewers' votes. In the end, only three couples remained — Alyson Hannigan (with Sasha Farber), Harry Jowsey (with Rylee Arnold), and Mauricio Umansky (with Emma Slater). Ultimately, Umansky was the one to get the boot and their Dancing With the Stars journey came to an end.

It was a surprise to see Umansky go, particularly as he has been steadily improving throughout the competition, The reality star's time on DWTS hasn't been without controversy as he's been rumored to be romantically involved with his partner, Slater. However, Umansky and Slater later released a video response to the rumors to deny that there was anything going on between them.

The stars (and their pros) who are currently still competing are Alyson Hannigan (Sasha Farber), Xochitl Gomez (Val Chmerkovskiy), Charity Lawson (Artem Chigvintsev), Harry Jowsey (Rylee Arnold), Lele Pons (Brandon Armstrong), Barry Williams (Peta Murgatroyd), Jason Mraz (Daniella Karagach), and Ariana Madix (Pasha Pashkov).

The latest elimination comes a week after the ballroom was shocked to learn that Mira Sorvino was eliminated from the competition. Despite receiving great praise from the judges, Sorvino and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, weren't able to make it through to the next round. Following her elimination, Sorvino called her time on the show "incredible." She added, "It's been lots of dreams come true. I'm very grateful."

Sorvino is one of the many stars who has already been eliminated from this season of Dancing With the Stars. The other eliminated celebrities include Matt Walsh (with pro partner Koko Iwasaki), Jamie Lynn Spears (Alan Bersten), Tyson Beckford (Jenna Johnson), and Adrian Peterson (Britt Stewart).

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars made its grand return to ABC after airing exclusively on Disney+ for Season 31. New episodes air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simultaneously air live on Disney+. Full episodes are then available to view on both Hulu and Disney+ the day after they air.