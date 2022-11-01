'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman Shades Tyra Banks and Fans Are Rolling
Dancing With the Stars got absolutely spooky for Monday night's Halloween special. While the focus was on the couples' haunting routines, viewers couldn't help but focus on the interactions between the judges and co-host Tyra Banks. At one point in the episode, Len Goodman appeared to shade Banks, which had fans on Twitter rolling with laughter.
The moment in question occurred after Goodman shared his critiques of Charli D'Amelio's performance. He briefly said that her performance was so good that it transported him to a club in Argentina. When Banks commented on his quip, he was a bit confused. Banks said the crowd made some noise when Goodman mentioned being transported to a club, and then joked about him fist-bumping to some music. Goodman stated that he didn't know what Banks was talking about and then shared a confused expression to the audience with his hands up.
After sending off D'Amelio to get her scores, Banks walked over to the judges' panel to explain what happened to Goodman, who replied, "Oh I see." Even though it was a brief moment, fans didn't waste any time flocking to Twitter to laugh about it.
WHOA Len hateeees Tyra😳 That was so uncomfortable during Charli's comments lol. #dwts— Kelli (@kellynn23) November 1, 2022
Many viewers believe that there's some tension between Goodman and Banks. They even described their on-air moment as "uncomfortable."
Len saying to Tyra “I don’t know what you’re talking about” is amazing. We feel you Len idk what she’s saying most of the time😅— Ashley (@Ashleeymartiin) November 1, 2022
Others loved the awkwardness of the moment. As this fan wrote, "We feel you Len."
Len is tired of Tyra. Bruhhhhhhh #DWTS— Regina May (@RMay1st) November 1, 2022
Several viewers thought that Goodman appeared to be "tired" of Banks. He didn't understand her joke.
LEN AND TYRA IM DEAD 😭😭 #dwts— lily IS EXCITED FOR DWTS S31!🇺🇸🇸🇻 (@imactuallylily) November 1, 2022
DWTS fans were left surprised by Goodman and Banks' interaction. It left them "dead."
Len to Tyra: I don't know what you're talking about
Neither do any of us, Len#DWTS— Ellys & The Equation of You (@TVPartyPlanner) November 1, 2022
Goodman even stated that he didn't understand what Banks was talking about. Neither do some of the viewers.
LOOOOOOOL Len’s finally had enough of Tyra 😭 #dwts— Ariel Whitworth (@ariX__21) November 1, 2022
he said: pic.twitter.com/pV08hd7xiN
Goodman clearly didn't catch what Banks was referring to. While all appeared to be good between them later on, fans couldn't get enough of it.
Am I the only one that thinks Len can't stand Tyra??? #DWTS31 pic.twitter.com/lHaGxhXbNw— Misty (@misty_waldrip) November 1, 2022
The whole interaction prompted many to speculate about the relationship between Goodman and Banks. They want to know whether there's any actual tension there.