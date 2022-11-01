'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman Shades Tyra Banks and Fans Are Rolling

Dancing With the Stars got absolutely spooky for Monday night's Halloween special. While the focus was on the couples' haunting routines, viewers couldn't help but focus on the interactions between the judges and co-host Tyra Banks. At one point in the episode, Len Goodman appeared to shade Banks, which had fans on Twitter rolling with laughter.

The moment in question occurred after Goodman shared his critiques of Charli D'Amelio's performance. He briefly said that her performance was so good that it transported him to a club in Argentina. When Banks commented on his quip, he was a bit confused. Banks said the crowd made some noise when Goodman mentioned being transported to a club, and then joked about him fist-bumping to some music. Goodman stated that he didn't know what Banks was talking about and then shared a confused expression to the audience with his hands up.

After sending off D'Amelio to get her scores, Banks walked over to the judges' panel to explain what happened to Goodman, who replied, "Oh I see." Even though it was a brief moment, fans didn't waste any time flocking to Twitter to laugh about it.