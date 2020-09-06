'Dancing With the Stars' Weight Loss Transformations That Will Blow Your Mind
For some celebrities competing on ABC's Dancing With the Stars isn't just about winning the Mirror Ball Trophy. It's a lifestyle change. Most celebrities who snag an invite to compete for the grand prize get the chance to step outside their comfort zone and see themselves transform into a better dancer. And thanks to the rigorous rehearsal and training schedule, there are other stars who see an added benefit of weight loss along the way.
Ahead of the new season starting this fall with model Tyra Banks leading the charge as the new ABC reality show host, click through the slideshow to check out the most impressive DWTS weight loss transformations over the years.
Kelly Osbourne
Perhaps one of the show's most famous weight loss transformations, Kelly Osbourne kicked 40 pounds to the curb during her 2009 season. Through rehearsals, outside exercise and a diet makeover, Osbourne made a seriously impressive transformation.
Kendra Wilkinson
This former Playboy bunny (who is so over that lifestyle, by the way) told Life & Style that DWTS helped her lose the last bit of stubborn pregnancy weight and also helped her drop a dress size.
Ricki Lake
The Hairspray star and talk show host told Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen that she lost 15 pounds, including five inches off her hips and five inches off her waist. "I lost more than 13 inches in a month. It's crazy," she said, according to Pop Sugar.
"[DWTS pros and execs] say it's the hardest thing you will ever do and you're like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. I've done hard: I had my baby in my bathtub at home' and yet we work out all day long. We are sweating all over each other!"
Kirstie Alley
Alley's weight loss journey began long before her time on DWTS, but she told reporters she hoped to lose 30 pounds during the competition. The actress famously stuck to the Jenny Craig eating plan during her inspiring 100-pound weight loss transformation.
Jennie Garth
Garth was already in the process of losing the pregnancy weight from her third child when she joined the cast of DWTS in its fifth season, but she credits the show (along with outside exercise) with helping her lose 10 pounds and two jeans sizes.
"When I decided to do [Dancing with the Stars], I did Pilates three days a week and cardio twice. I hated it, but it helped," she told Us Weekly. "Once I started dancing, things changed faster than when I was just working out."