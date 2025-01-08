Chase Chrisley has been named as a suspect in an alleged assault. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 28, is accused of assaulting the general manager of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, Jan. 6, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the establishment around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, when Chrisley had already left the premises. The bar’s general manager claimed that he had been assaulted by the reality TV personality during a heated argument after Chrisley had become “really drunk” and started acting “disrespectful and belligerent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the manager asked Chrisley multiple times to leave, he claimed the Growing Up Chrisley alum refused, escalating his behavior and allegedly slapping the manager in the face two times. The manager told police he had not suffered any injuries, refusing medical attention, but he did file a police report against Chrisley for “simple assault.” While Chrisley was not at the bar when officers arrived, the manager told police that one of his employees had identified him as a “well-known celebrity.” Chrisley has not yet commented publicly on the allegations against him.

Chase Chrisley is seen on February 25, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)

The former USA Network personality’s brush with the law comes as his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve time in prison for fraud and tax evasion. Both Todd and Julie’s sentences were reduced in September 2023, meaning that Julie’s release date from Federal Medical Center, Lexington is scheduled for March 2028. Todd’s release from Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola is set for May 2032.

Chase and his sister, Savannah Chrisley, have been open about the impact their parents’ incarceration has had on their family. “Everybody’s handling it in their own way,” Chase said in a 2023 episode of his Chasin’ Birdies podcast. “My little sister, she’s a trouper. She’s one of the strongest women – strongest human beings – I know.”

Todd Chrisley and Chase Chrisley on ‘Chrisley knows Best’ (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank)

Chase continued that his family is “still fighting” and “praying that the truth comes out and they get to come home,” adding that while the situation “took a toll” on everyone, “I don’t think that God will put you through a storm that he won’t bring you out of.”

In 2023, Chase also announced that he and fiancée Emmy Medders had split less than a year into their engagement. Four months later, Chase debuted his relationship with travel surgical technologist Jodi Laine Fournerat.