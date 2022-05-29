'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 4: Everything We Know

With Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother on the books, it's time to start speculating about Season 4. Will there be another season of the CBS series? The network has already produced three successful seasons of the celebrity spinoff, which first premiered in 2019.

After a dramatic season, Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 ended on Feb. 23. In the end, it came down to either Miesha Tate or Todrick Hall, a duo who dominated the game on a physical and strategic level. Even though they didn't win over many friends in the jury, the evicted celebrity houseguests decided to name Tate as the winner, awarding her the $250,000 prize. Carson Kressley was subsequently named America's Favorite Houseguest.

What can fans expect from Season 4 of Celebrity Big Brother? Read on to find out everything that we know about the future of the CBS competition.