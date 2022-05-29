'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 4: Everything We Know
With Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother on the books, it's time to start speculating about Season 4. Will there be another season of the CBS series? The network has already produced three successful seasons of the celebrity spinoff, which first premiered in 2019.
After a dramatic season, Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 ended on Feb. 23. In the end, it came down to either Miesha Tate or Todrick Hall, a duo who dominated the game on a physical and strategic level. Even though they didn't win over many friends in the jury, the evicted celebrity houseguests decided to name Tate as the winner, awarding her the $250,000 prize. Carson Kressley was subsequently named America's Favorite Houseguest.
What can fans expect from Season 4 of Celebrity Big Brother? Read on to find out everything that we know about the future of the CBS competition.
Renewed?
Celebrity Big Brother has yet to receive an official renewal from CBS. As a result, it's unclear what the future holds for the show at the moment.
Cast?
Since the show has not yet been renewed, it's hard to determine who would be on a potential cast. But, going by the first three seasons, fans can probably expect to see Real Housewives stars, professional athletes, and former child stars if they do proceed with another season.