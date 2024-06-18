Bruno Tonioli Might Be Getting Fired

Bruno Tonioli may be fired from his role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent despite only being on the ITV show for two seasons. According to The Sun, an unnamed executive at the channel has expressed dissatisfaction with Tonioli's judging style, describing it as "one tone and hysterical."

This criticism has led to discussions about potentially taking advantage of a scheduling conflict that would make it difficult for the 68-year-old to participate in the rescheduled auditions set to take place in October, as they coincide with his commitments to the U.S. version of Dancing With The Stars.

An inside source at ITV told the outlet that while no replacement has been agreed upon or approached, the question remains as to whether Tonioli should be kept on the show at all. The source said that the discussions are not malicious in nature but instead meant to determine if a change would benefit the program. However, they also noted that Simon Cowell may insist on Tonioli's continued involvement.

The Sun previously reported on the scheduling clash faced by the former Strictly Come Dancing judge earlier this month. This issue could become a significant point of contention as ITV negotiates the terms of a £100 million deal between the channel and the show's producers, Thames.

Another ITV insider praised Tonioli's contribution to the show's success, stating, "This year's BGT was a runaway hit, and Tonioli played a big part in that. He is much loved by the audience, the acts, his fellow judges, ITV and Thames alike." However, executives are now discussing the possibility of permanently replacing him, per The Sun.

Tonioli's hiring came as a surprise to many, given his background in dance and the fact that he was selected to judge a variety show. The new contract is expected to extend the duration of BGT, which typically runs for seven weeks from April to a longer period spanning from February to May. This is the reason behind the decision to move the pre-recorded audition stage from January to October, allowing the footage to be edited and aired earlier in the schedules. An ITV spokesperson stated that any plans for Britain's Got Talent 2025 will be announced in due course.

Cowell, 64, has been vocal about his desire to keep his long-time friend in the role, which Tonioli assumed in 2023 following the departure of comedian David Walliams. In a recent interview with Heart Radio, he addressed the rumors surrounding Tonioli's potential dismissal from the show. When asked about the possibility of dropping Tonioli, Cowell simply replied, "No." Cowell was confused about the rumor's origin, saying, "I don't know where all this stuff comes from, I spoke to the producers literally two weeks ago about it."

While acknowledging the scheduling issue faced by Tonioli, Cowell suggested that they could overcome this by having a stand-in for him on the panel. He continued to praise Tonioli, saying, "I love Bruno on this show. I think he's brilliant and he knows so much about what he's talking about. Sometimes when people are singing a certain kind of music he's like talking so eloquently and I'm thinking actually he's a brilliant, brilliant judge, and the nicest person. So no, I would not replace him. He's coming back."