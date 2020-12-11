Atrem Chigvintsev Says He Felt 'Weird' About Sex With Nikki Bella While She Was Pregnant

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev opened up about having sex with his fiancee, Nikki Bella, while she was pregnant on the latest episode of Total Bellas. Bella and Chigvintsev are parents to son Matteo, 4 months. The two have been engaged for about a year and plan to get married in fall 2021.

In a preview for Thursday's episode, published by Us Weekly, Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan had a serious talk with his future brother-in-law about having sex with Nikki during her pregnancy. "This is mildly uncomfortable for me to talk about, but Brie [Bella] asked me to talk to you about it because [Nikki] talked to her about it," Bryan told Chigvintsev. "About you being uncomfortable having sex with her right now."

Bryan apologized for bringing up the issue, but Chigvintsev decided to take on the topic. "It's OK. It stays in the family. It's good," Chigvintsev said, adding that he thought pregnancy sex was weird. "I mean, there’s a whole baby inside there," he said. "It’s the mental thing. You think [about how] there’s a whole human inside."

Bryan went on to say that he was nervous at first when Brie was pregnant. He brought up his concerns with their doctor, but the doctor assured them that, "You can't hurt the baby." The wrestler added, "It’s interesting because I read this thing about how good it is for the baby, for the mom to experience orgasms." Bryan advised Chigvintsev to think of it as a "job," but he should make sure not to tell Bella he feels that way. "If I tell her I’m taking it as a job, she’ll literally kill me," Chigvintsev said.

Bella and Brie also talked about sex during their pregnancies during a May episode of their podcast. Bella called her pregnancy a "boner crusher," although she was "so horny." She told Brie she "literally had to tell him today, 'When I wake up at 3 a.m. and you’re sound asleep, I literally masturbate next to you.' … I make sure that he’s, like, breathing really hard so he won’t wake up because I’m too lazy to get out of bed. But I’m like, that’s the only way I get some."

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo in July, 24 hours before Brie and Bryan's son Buddy was born. Chigvintsev, who won the Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Mirrorball trophy, and Bella now plan on getting married in fall 2021. In an interview with Us Weekly, she said they would "love" to get married in Napa Valley, California.